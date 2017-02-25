KCPS assures students from immigrant families they are safe at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Growing concerns about the deportation of undocumented immigrants have some metro students worried about going to school. About a third of all current families in the Kansas City Public School District relocated from Latin America to Kansas City, according to the school district.

"Since the changes have come into play, we were awfully worried about attendance. Just the trust issue, the students not knowing if they would be safe here coming to school," said Douglas Bolden, the principal at Northeast High School.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered in the school auditorium to ask questions and speak with immigration lawyers.

Administrators said the fear makes it impossible for students to concentrate in class. They wanted to send a message to kids that they are safe going to school.

"It's called trauma, and when you talk about trauma and the expectation of learning, it just doesn't work. Kids are not focused on school work. Kids are not focused on school activities so they are therefore focused on something different and that prevents learning inside the classroom," said Luis Cordoba with Kansas City Public Schools.

The event was held at Northeast High School and was sponsored by Kansas City Public Schools and the Mexican Consulate.