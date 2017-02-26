Freedom Shoe owner uses fashion to celebrate imperfections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman is sharing an important message that our differences make us beautiful. The London transplant is taking our imperfections and turning them into purse designs.

"I believe we all have scars and imperfections that give us character, tell our story, and make us who we are. So when I design and create, I'm in that space," said Freedom Shoe owner Pamela Williams.

In the fashion industry that is known for going after the perfect style, Pamela Williams said she gave up that vision to instead focus her designs on our imperfections.

Williams moved to Kansas City several years ago and created the business Freedom Shoe.

"I feel that we all as human beings want to be free, free to express ourselves, free to be who we want to be. That's how I kind of came up with that name," Williams recalled.

Proceeds from her purse sales go towards the anti-bullying organization, Stand for the Silent.

You can find those purses at The Space at 1412 in the West Bottoms, and check out Williams' Instagram for the latest designs.