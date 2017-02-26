Kansas City police investigating deadly double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late on Friday night Kansas City police say two people were shot and one of them died at the hospital.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bellefontaine. Neither of the victims were responsive and were unable to tell police what happened. The condition of the person who survived wasn’t given.

No suspect information was immediately released, but if you know something that will help police make an arrest in this homicide investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.