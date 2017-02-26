Man dies in shooting near 18th & Cleveland in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide in KCK that took place Sunday night.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that a life-threatening shooting had taken place near 18th & Cleveland.

Officers later confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is described as a male in his 50s. They said he was in his yard when people began shooting in a nearby alley. He was struck and killed.

The man was reportedly with a friend who witnessed the incident.

FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.