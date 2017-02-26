Metro mom battling lung cancer takes strides to raise awareness in ‘Fight For Air Climb’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro wife and mother of three says she experienced the shock of her life nearly two years ago, now she's fighting for it.

Jennifer Olson is trying to turn her health battle into one that will help thousands of others in the future.

“I have so much to be grateful for,” Olson said.

With that thought running through her head, Olson got up early Sunday morning and joined her support team -- Team Gratitude.

She climbed 42-flights of stairs -- 902-steps -- to the top of One Kansas City Place. She said each step she conquered is a step to raise awareness about lung cancer, the disease that could kill her.

“Really anyone with lungs is at high risk for lung cancer in society we live in now,” she advised.

Olson said she didn't feel well in April of 2015 and went to her doctor.

“I thought I was having a bad respiratory infection or asthma, hard time breathing. Run down,” she described.

When she didn't feel any better after a round of antibiotics, the doctor recommended additional tests.

“Nothing could have surprised us more than when I walked myself into the ER and X-ray did not look good and CT and biopsy confirmed,” she said.

Olson says she was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. As a wife and mother of three, she says she never smoked, ate well, and exercised.

“I did not fit the picture I imagined when I think of lung cancer,” she said.

Following her diagnosis, Olson endured six-months of chemotherapy. Now the chemo treatments are part of her schedule every three-weeks.

According to Olson, the treatments are preventing her cancer from spreading, but she says she knows there's no cure for her stage-4 diagnosis. At least not yet.

She said that's why this year's "Fight For Air Climb" was so important to her.

“There’s so many people around us who really do have to fight for air. That it really is a struggle every day to be able to breathe well,” she said.

Olson says she is focused on raising awareness about lung cancer and staying as healthy as possible.

“I believe my job right now is to stay as positive as I can to follow the healthiest lifestyle I can and do whatever I can to remain cancer stable so that research can catch up and run ahead and find a cure,” she said.

Until then -- Olson says she plans to live life, and with the help of Team Gratitude, take everything in stride.