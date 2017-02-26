× Missouri mom pleads guilty to neglect after 2-year-old boy died near space heater

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to neglect after authorities say she left her 2-year-old boy near a space heater while using methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kathleen Marie Peacock of St. Charles pleaded guilty on Friday to child neglect and making methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old’s 2-year-old son died of overheating in December 2015. Authorities say the Peacock and the boy’s father left the boy in the back room of their mobile home for 38 hours.

The child’s father, Lucas Barnes, will go to trial in April on the same charges.

The space heater that was near the boy didn’t have a thermostat to shut it off when it got too hot.