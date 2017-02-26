Monday classes canceled at Gardner Edgerton HS for vandalism cleanup; police looking for three men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- There's no school on Monday for students who go to Gardner Edgerton High School, police say it's because somebody broke into the school and vandalized it, causing significant damage.

Police say they're looking for three men you can see in surveillance video that was taken from the school security system. They believe they are somewhere between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

Investigators were called to the school shortly after noon on Sunday after a district employee discovered forced entry and vandalism inside the building. They say due to the amount of time it will take to clean up and repair everything, school needed to be canceled.

They are still working to determine the dollar amount worth of damage, police didn't release specifics about the damage inside the building.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects in the videos should call the Gardner Police Department at (913) 856-7312 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.