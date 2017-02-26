Prayer vigil in Olathe fills conference center to capacity and then some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Hundreds of people took part in a peace march on Sunday as a show of support for the victims of the shooting at Austins, as well as a statement that violence does not define the community. A prayer service was held after the march.

So many turned out for it, that many didn’t make it into the prayer service at the Olathe Ball Conference Center. The building reached capacity.

More than a thousand people came together to march around the center.

Their message was simple. They want peace.

And they want families of the shooting victims to know these men are loved and cared for.

"I wanted to show support for the victims. This is a extremely tragic and I think we need to show as a community that we are there for each other," said marcher Sunny Tammala.

Margie Burton said our community and our country needs to see more of this kind of action.

"It gives me hope. It gives me hope," she said.

Burton said this tragedy has struck grief across Olathe, and it’s time for this community to come together as a family.

"We need to come out and be in solidarity. Everyone has been impacted by this. We are all one family," Burton said.

After an hour of marching, the group arrived back to the front of the conference center, filing in dozens at a time.

But the building quickly reached capacity.

"I think I am shocked beyond words. The people are still flowing and I can not imagine so many people at the same time," said organizer Penkat Manda.

And even though a large group outside the building couldn’t come in, they still took part prayer vigil, showing love and respect.

"The bible teaches to love your neighbor and these are my neighbors," said one marcher.

Organizers said they didn’t expect this massive of a group.

People we talked to said they had no problem standing outside the conference center, and were just happy to be there with their neighbors.

It’s not just people here at home showing support for the victims, but across the globe. People from all 50 states chipped in on GoFundMe to raise more than $1 million for the victims and their families.