FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down with the stars of the new film "Get Out," described as a comedy/horror in which a young couple visits the mysterious estate of the woman's parents.

The film is the directorial debut of Jordan Peele, himself best known as one half of the popular comedy duo Key and Peele, and stars English actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Allison Williams, star of HBO's "Girls" and the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams.

Watch the trailer below: