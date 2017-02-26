Survivor Alok Madasani says Olathe shooting does not represent the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A message of peace and love was sent loud and clear in Olathe Sunday afternoon as the community gathered at a prayer vigil at the Olathe Ball Convention Center.

A peace march was held before the vigil that drew so many people, the building quickly reached capacity and many participated in the vigil outside.

There were few dry eyes in the room as shooting survivor Alok Madasani took the podium and spoke to the crowd.

"What happened that night was a senseless crime that took away my best friend," Madasani said.

Alok said when he and his friend Srinivas Kuchibhotla were shot, a man named Brad took his shirt off and wrapped it around his wound to help stop the bleeding.

EMTs told Alok that saved his life.

He said the whole ordeal still feels like a bad dream that he can't wake up from. He said Srinivas was part of his everyday life and not having him around makes him feel empty.

Alok sat close to his wife, who is five months pregnant.

Alok made it a point to say that the shooting was an act of rage, and does not represent who this community is.

The two sisters of the other survivor, Ian Grillot, also spoke at the vigil. They were moved to tears by the outpouring of support.

Ian's sisters said they started hearing the sirens and seeing the police at Austins Wednesday night.

They're heart sunk when they called Ian's phone and he didn't pick up.

They spoke to the crowd on Sunday in relief that Ian will survive, but also grief that Srinivas lost his life.

They said they'll do whatever they can to honor his memory, and said that Alok and his pregnant wife are now considered family.