Teriyaki salmon recipe

Makes 4 servings (4 ounces each)

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 pound salmon filet, cut in 4 pieces
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1½ teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder (or 1 garlic clove, minced)
  • ¼ teaspoon ginger
  • 1 green onion, sliced

Directions:

Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place salmon in baking dish. Combine oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, green onion and pour over salmon. Cover and marinate 1 hour in refrigerator.

Remove salmon from marinade and place on rack in broiling pan. Broil 5 minutes, then turn and broil 5 minutes more or until salmon is cooked through.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 280; Total Fat 15g; Saturated fat 2.8g; Protein 26g; Carbohydrate 2g; Fiber 0g; Sodium 282mg

Source: University of Missouri Extension Eat Well Be Well with Diabetes curriculum