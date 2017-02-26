Two cousins who attacked clergymen in KCK each get 11-year prison sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two young cousins who pleaded guilty to beating up and robbing two clergymen last fall learned their fate on Friday.

Ladarious Barkers and Marvin Moore each got 11 years for attacking the priest and pastor.

Prosecutors say last October 82-year-old retired priest Father Tom Kearns was unloading a pumpkin out of his car near the Blessed Sacrament Church in KCK.

Within moments they say 19- year-old Barkers and his 20-year-old Moore ran up behind the priest, beat him up, robbed him and stole Fr. Kearns’ car.

Fr. Kearns suffered a broken bone in his face from the attack.

"Father Tom is, he is certainly relieved that it's over. He wrestled with the reality of these young men committing these crime,” said friend Father Frank Mertes. "His eye has recovered really nicely, wonderfully recovered. It was his left eye they had punched him so he had some bones repaired."

The very next day, prosecutors say Barkers and Moore attacked Pastor Louis Sipple, and stole his wallet and cell phone. Investigators say that crime happened outside the reverend's church, and on the pastor's birthday.

“Sitting there look at the young men, my heart just went for them. I felt really bad for the parents. Again, I know the parents really were the ones that suffered," Pastor Sipple said. "I pray that the young men find the lord and find something to do to be successful in life when they come out."

Both clergymen were in court when a judge sentenced the cousins each to 11 years in prison. Barkers apologized to the clergymen, Moore did not.