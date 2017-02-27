17-year-old from Raytown killed in crash near Meyer and Swope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash near Meyer Boulevard near Swope Parkway late Friday night claimed the life of a teen from Raytown and seriously injured the driver.

Police say a silver Buick Century east on Meyer Boulevard just east of Swope Parkway around 11:37 p.m. when the vehicle drove straight into a tree on the right side of the roadway.

Quenton Devon Cox-Ross, 17, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield. The teen was transported to an area hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt either.