Chiefs hall of famer Christian Okoye hosting celeb roast and golf tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During his five years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Christian Okoye rushed more than 4,800 yards, and made 40 touchdowns. His speed and power earned him the nickname "the Nigerian Nightmare."

Now the Chiefs hall of famer is hosting a celebrity roast and golf tournament April 23-24. General admission tickets start at $50.

Schedule of events:

Sunday, April 23: Celebrity Roast of Christian Okoye (Harrah's Voodoo Lounge)

5:30 p.m. - Private Pre-Party Meet & Greet (invitation only, included with select sponsorships & tables)

7 p.m. - Roast (VIP and General Admission tickets available)

Monday, April 24: Celeb-Am Golf Tournament (The National Golf Club)

9:30 a.m. - Golf Check-In & Registration Begins

11 a.m. - Shotgun Start (Awards after in clubhouse)

6:30 p.m. - VIP After-Party at Harrah's Voodoo Lounge

Click here for more information.