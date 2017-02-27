Double Nickel’s deep fried cheeseburger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Olathe's Double Nickel is known for its "Big Tony," which is a deep-fried cheeseburger. Watch the video above to learn how the burger was first created and to learn how to make your own.

Directions:

Take 7 oz of lean ground beef and dust lightly with our own special seasoning. Patty the ground beef. Whip eggs in container to make an egg wash. Dip the patty in egg wash and then pat in Buddy Rooster breading mix. Put in 350 degree fryer until done. Add cheese of choice, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle as desired and serve with French fries.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.