FOX 4 goes behind the scenes of some of the hottest spa treatments to learn if consumers are happy with the results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spa treatments can be pricey, and many are often left debating after their consultation whether they’ll even see the results they’re hoping for.

FOX 4’s Kathy Quinn takes us behind the scenes of different spas to get customers’ opinions on whether they’d recommend the service.

Sea salt scrub at Back 2 Body in Prairie Village, Kan. One treatment starts at $90.

CoolSculpting is a newer but non-surgical way for people to remove fat from their body. CoolSculpting, which is still medically supervised, runs from $2,000 to $4,000 per area of treatment at Healthy Looks.

Kybella is a newly FDA approved procedure used to eliminate the "double chin." The procedure involves multiple injections into the next area, but claims to have permanent results. Treatments at Back 2 Body range from $1,200 to $2,400.