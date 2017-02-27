× Hickman Mills School District promotes from within to fill superintendent postion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills School District has promoted someone from within to be the next superintendent of the district.

Yolanda Cargile is currently the associate superintendent of Hickman Mills Schools. The board voted unanimously to promote her.

Cargile joined the district in 2015. She replaces Dennis Carpenter, who agreed to become superintendent of Lee’s Summit schools starting this June.