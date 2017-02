PEORIA, Ariz. — As the Royals teed off against the Mariners for a 14-3 win, Salvy knotched his second home run in two games, prompting Danny Duffy to seek the secret to his success.

Duffy tweeted, “@SalvadorPerez15, what have you been eating, bro?”

Without missing a beat, Hosmer chimed in with a photo of two big greasy bags of In-N-Out, the popular fast food chain in the western US.

Salvy wrote back, “My cheat day, you know.”

@TheRealHos35 @Duff805 mala mía cheat day tú sabes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) February 27, 2017

These guys never cease to crack us up!