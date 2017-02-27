KC city leaders to discuss parking and transportation issues impacting drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- City leaders in Kansas City will meet Monday to discuss parking and transportation issues impacting drivers around the city, including ways to improve the Buck O'Neil Bridge and north side of the downtown loop.

At the beginning of the year, crews closed parts of the Buck O'Neil Bridge for inspections and to make structural repairs, but after operating for more than 60 years, they say its at the end of its projected lifespan.

The city says since its construction, the surrounding area has grown in population and now more than 50,000 drivers take the bridge to work every day. The Buck O'Neil Bridge will either need to be replaced or repaired in the coming years.

Before making decisions, they will think about the growth they see happening in the area during the next 50 years, and how the infrastructure can support that vision.

City leaders say they hope to have several initial proposals by summer or early fall.