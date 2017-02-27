× KC woman charged with murder in connection to deadly double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting on Friday of Leroy Farris.

Prosecutors say Tanya Starr, 44, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the area of the 2500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City regarding a shooting. Witnesses and the defendant stated that there was an argument and the defendant obtained a gun from another person. She tried to hit the person she was arguing with but the gun went off and struck him as well as a second victim, Farris, who died later of the gunshot wound.

Starr later turned herself into police.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond.