LISTEN: Bartender calls 911 after suspected Olathe shooter enters Clinton, Mo. restaurant

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police arrested Adam Purinton in Clinton, Mo. hours after the shooting at Austins in Olathe.

Now, we're getting the recordings of those calls for help from those who spotted Purinton inside the Applebee's restaurant, where a bartender told police that Purinton was there.

Prosecutors chared Adam Purinton for killing one person and hurting two others.

Purinton reportedly went into an Applebee's restaurant in Clinton and allegedly confided to the bartender that he had been involved in a shooting.

That bartender called 911, and for the first time, we're hearing that call.

911.

I need to report something.

What's going on?

I'm a bartender at Applebee's and I had this guy come into the bar and he told me that he had done something really bad and he was on the run from the police, and he asked if he could stay with me and my husband and he wouldn't tell me what he did. I kept asking him. He said he would tell me if I agreed to let him stay with me. I finally got him to tell me and he said that he shot and killed two Iranian people in Olathe and I looked it up on the news and there was a shooting three hours ago.

The bartender told the 911 operator that she feared Purinton's reaction when police arrived. She continued:

He's here, but he made me promise that I wouldn't call police. But there are people in the building and I'm afraid he's going to freak out if he sees the cops come to the building. And I don't know what to do.

Police arrived and arrested Purinton. There were reportedly seven people inside the Applebee's when police entered to arrest Purinton.

He will appear in court in Johnson County Monday afternoon.