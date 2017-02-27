Metro woman celebrates 107th birthday at Jewish Community Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Happy birthday to a very special metro woman! Gertrude Stern turned 107 years old on Monday, and there were plenty of friends and loved ones there to celebrate.

Gertrude’s friends surprised her at the Heritage Center of the Jewish Community Center Monday morning.

Ruth Bigus with the Jewish Community Center said Gertrude lives independently on her own and attends a group cardio exercise class every week, and said she is “so spry and with it.”

Gertrude’s friends and loved ones were there to give her flowers and show their love, and we’d like to wish her a happy birthday too!

From FOX 4 to you, Gertrude, have a very special and happy birthday!