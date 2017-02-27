Mom says she’s looking for someone new to care for her 2-year-old son after he wandered from Lenexa day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- There were some scary moments for the mother of a 2-year-old boy who allegedly wandered out of his day care Monday morning and sat down in the middle of a nearby street.

Melanie Burns says around 8 a.m., she was pulling into her work, which is across the street from Tender Hearts Child Care, West 77th Street and Quivira Road, when she noticed a boy on the roadway by himself.

"I look around, I don`t see any adults, and he just stops in the middle of the street," Burns said. "And I`m like, 'oh my gosh, I need to run out and get him.'"

Burns said she pulled over and ran to the child.

"The kid is just crying and screaming," Burns said. "And I ask him, 'Do you know where your mom and dad is?' He doesn`t answer. He is just crying and screaming."

Burns says she then picked up the two-year-old and walked toward the day care. She says as she was walking back a flustered worker burst through the door. Burns said the child care worker blamed someone else for not watching the 2-year-old.

The boy's mom arrived later and picked up the boy after police told the preschool to call her. The mom says she's thankful for Burns' action, and says she's going to look for someone else to care for her son.