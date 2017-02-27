Nick Vasos realizes he should stick to TV when Mad Science experiment doesn’t go as planned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Mad Science Monday, Digital Dave visited FOX 4 with some fun experiments that can be done at home to learn more about Newton's first law of motion, which says an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.

Watch the video above to see the three experiments Digital Dave demonstrates. Nick Vasos helped Digital Dave out and was doing well until it was time for the final experiment.

Click here to learn more about Mad Science.