Pair weeps as Georgia judge sentences them to prison for threats, slurs at black child’s party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child’s birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.

Atlanta news outlets report that 26-year-old Jose Ismael Torres will spend 13 years in prison; 25-year-old Kayla Rae Norton is to serve six years.

Both wept as the sentences were handed down Monday in Douglas County, west of Atlanta.

The two are the last of 15 people charged in the confrontation, which took place in Douglasville in July 2015.

They were found guilty of yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill partygoers, even the kids. Prosecutors said Torres pointed a shotgun at the party.