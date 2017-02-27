× Steve Harvey has hilarious response to Oscars mix-up

LOS ANGELES — Within moments of Sunday night’s Oscars mix-up, memes began popping up on social media comparing the mix-up to the time Steve Harvey crowned the wrong Miss Universe.

Just before 6 a.m. Harvey responded to the mix-up on Twitter.

“Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss?” he tweeted.

Harvey’s tweet was quickly favorited and retweeted thousands of time.

The actor and game-show host followed up by saying, “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!”

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

PriceWaterhouseCoopers has since apologized for the mix-up that resulted in “La La Land” being wrongly announced as best picture at the Oscars.