Steve Harvey has hilarious response to Oscars mix-up

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: Host Steve Harvey speaks during the 2016 Neighborhood Awards hosted by Steve Harvey at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)

LOS ANGELES — Within moments of Sunday night’s Oscars mix-up, memes began popping up on social media comparing the mix-up to the time Steve Harvey crowned the wrong Miss Universe.

Just before 6 a.m. Harvey responded to the mix-up on Twitter.

“Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss?” he tweeted.

Harvey’s tweet was quickly favorited and retweeted thousands of time.

The actor and game-show host followed up by saying, “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!”

PriceWaterhouseCoopers has since apologized for the mix-up that resulted in “La La Land” being wrongly announced as best picture at the Oscars.