Trader Joe’s recalls three varieties of applesauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trader Joe’s is recalling three types applesauce because they may contain pieces of glass.

The recall impacts the unsweetened apple sauce with various best before dates. Two of the products were sold in all Trader Joe’s stores. The third was only sold in select markets.

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with barcode number 00015905 and all best-before dates through Aug. 8, 2018;

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00194877 and all best-before dates through Oct. 6, 2018; and

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359 and all best-before dates through Dec. 16, 2018.

According to Trader Joe’s all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. Trader Joe’s says you should discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send them an email.