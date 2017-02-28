Eric Berry becomes highest paid safety in NFL with 6-year, $78 million deal

Chiefs fans are breathing easier knowing that Eric Berry will be sticking around for a while.

The Chiefs signed Berry to a six-year contract worth $78 million, that includes $40 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, ESPN has reported.

Berry, 28, has been with KC for seven seasons, and played last season on the franchise tag.

The new contract officially makes Berry the highest paid safety in the NFL, earning $13 million per year.

Last year, Berry was paid $10.8 million, making him the second-highest paid safety in the league, behind Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who made $12.5 million per year.

The Atlanta native certainly showed his worth last season, tallying four interceptions — tying his career high — and returned two for touchdowns, including that memorable pick late in Atlanta late in the fourth quarter on a Falcons 2-point conversion attempt to put the Chiefs up by 1 point in Week 13.

It was a momentous day for the Chiefs, who released running back Jamaal Charles, sources said Wednesday.