Five people and a dog quickly escape early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five people and a dog made it out safely this morning when a fire destroyed their house.

Around 4 a.m. a man inside the house near 31st and Blue Ridge Boulevard woke up to the sound of flames.

He told firefighters he noticed the kitchen was on fire and quickly woke up the others in the house. They ran out, called 911 and firefighters quickly arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and put it out quickly.

One of the victims said there were smoke detectors inside the house, but that did not wake them up.

"We just woke up hearing our brother scream, 'fire, everyone get out of the house,' and we came outside, and it clearly sounded like a plane taking off," fire victim Randy Cowns said. "We just knocked on the doors and asked for somebody to help us. We didn't have phones. We called 911, but we got everyone out. Scary situation. Crazy way to wake up."

The Red Cross is now helping the victims find a place to stay until they can get back on their feet.