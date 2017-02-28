Foods that will help you keep your cool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We all get stressed out, but did you know there are certain foods you can eat to help you stay calm?
Here's some of the items you should be consuming when you feel stressed out:
- cashews
- grass-fed beef jerky
- green or chamomile tea
- kale smoothie
- sweet potatoes drizzled with coconut oil
- superfood seeds
- avocado toast
- Brazil nuts
- quinoa
- apples with tahini
- hard boiled eggs
- banana with almond butter
- chicken lettuce wraps
- oysters
- oranges
- lean beef
- edamame
- dark chocolate
- salmon sushi roll with brown rice
- hot water with lemon
- beggies with raw cheese
- whole grain crackers with nut butter
- oatmeal with berries and walnuts
Click here to read why each of the items made the list.
39.099727 -94.578567