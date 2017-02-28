Foods that will help you keep your cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We all get stressed out, but did you know there are certain foods you can eat to help you stay calm?

Here's some of the items you should be consuming when you feel stressed out:

cashews

grass-fed beef jerky

green or chamomile tea

kale smoothie

sweet potatoes drizzled with coconut oil

superfood seeds

avocado toast

Brazil nuts

quinoa

apples with tahini

hard boiled eggs

banana with almond butter

chicken lettuce wraps

oysters

oranges

lean beef

edamame

dark chocolate

salmon sushi roll with brown rice

hot water with lemon

beggies with raw cheese

whole grain crackers with nut butter

oatmeal with berries and walnuts

