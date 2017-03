KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side where the victim was found on Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to a disturbance at 36th and Flora at 7:30 p.m., and found a man in his 30s dead inside a house.

There haven’t been any arrests announced yet, nor the victim’s cause of death. If you have information you think will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.