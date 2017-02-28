× KC Forum:

2017-03 & 04

KC Forum is a public affairs radio who with an entertaining spin. It airs Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am on Q104FM and KC102FM as well as linked to

Fox 4’s website.

This week we learn about an organization dedicated to keeping police dogs safe by raising money to purchase bullet proof vests for them. It’s called Going to the Dogs.

Kansas City has a unqiue Irish dancing academy and one of their students is headed to a world-wide competition. We learn about the trials and tribulations of getting to the point of competing on a world-class stage.

And a family run butcher shop near Clinton, Missouri burns to the ground but that doesn’t stop this family from rebuilding their building and their lives.

Executive Producer, Cadie Connors

Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne

Engineer/Producer, Ed Walker

VOICE: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com