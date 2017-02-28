× KC Forum: Heart, Pets, and Dancer

This week we learn about how to be and stay heart heatlhy with Shawnee Mission Medical Center. The KC Pet Project is one of the largest no-kill shelters which takes in hundreds of dogs and cats every year. With St Patrick’s day just around the corner, we talk to Joseph Manning who teaches at the O’Riada School of Irish dance. He tells us about an exciting time for the academy as they send one of their own off to the World Championships.