× KC Forum:Culture, Women and Fundraiser

2017-06

KC Forum is a public affairs radio who with an entertaining spin. It airs Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am on Q104FM and KC102FM as well as linked to

Fox 4’s website.

This week we learn about the Irish Cultural Center and all the classes and concerts they provide in order to spread the culture throughout the community. Safe Home gives many women and their children hope of living normal lives without violence.

St Patrick’s day is just around the corner but to kick it off, The Elders, who allow us to use their music will kick the season off with a HOOLIE…we will talk to the drummer. The band also gives a portion of the proceeds to charity.

Executive Producer, Cadie Connors

Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne

Engineer/Producer, Ed Walker

VOICE: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com