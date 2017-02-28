KCK police partner with trash company to increase patrol on criminal activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Criminals, watch out. Local police are adding more eyes and ears to the streets to help root out crime.

Waste Management is teaming up with the KCK police department to create Waste Watch. It's like a neighborhood watch but for trash collectors.

KCK garbage trucks visit more than 35,000 homes and businesses everyday and sometimes they witness a crime or an emergency. This program teaches them what to do to help police.

More than 200 trash drivers are taking part in the new program.

"We are actively engaging our workforce to watch the communities," community relations manager Paul Howe said. "They're not to be involved or to engage, but simply to report anything that they see that may be out of the norm, medical emergencies or some other emergency situation."

Waste Management started this program back in 2004 and more than 270 communities now take part in it.

"We run about 220 rounds per day so you have another 220 sets of eyes that are looking out to the neighborhoods, so it's really exciting, it's exciting for us and we believe in community also," Howe added.