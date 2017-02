× Man found dead in street near 99th and Walnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Monday night.

Police say it happened near 99th and Walnut around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene for an ambulance call they found a man in his 50s dead in the street.

So far, no suspect description has been released.

If you have any information about the case, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.