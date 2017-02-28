One person shot in leg near 82nd and Bannister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Surveillance video may be the key to finding a suspect involved in a shooting that happened at a 24-hour convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. a person was shot in the leg. The victim then ran into the convenience store at 82nd and Bannister to avoid the shooter.

The victim's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect who was in a gray Chevy.

If you heard or saw anything to help in this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.