Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Moonlight, Dr. Strange, Allied and Rules Don’t Apply

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Moonlight" illuminating? "Dr. Strange" too strange? What about "Allied" and "Rules Don't Apply?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards share their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) MOONLIGHT (R)

"Moonlight," featuring Kansas City, Kansas native Janelle Monea, is one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Told in three parts "Moonlight" is the story of a black man in search of himself, his sexuality and place in the world while trying to survive the mean streets of Miami.

The best movies take you to new places you would never visit. "Moonlight" brilliantly introduced audiences to Liberty City. In case you aren't aware that is a seriously hood section of Miami. However, "Moonlight" managed to beautify an area considered horrifically ugly and scarred. The movie also brilliantly tackled black masculinity, crack addiction and bullying with an honest and fresh approach. Director Barry Jenkins pulled elements from his real life to deliver a brazenly different type of coming of age story. The results are astonishing and "Moonlight" is truly unlike anything you have ever seen.

It's a heartfelt drama that deserves the multiple awards it's received this season.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) DOCTOR STRANGE (PG-13)

The 14th film from the Marvel Universe is easily the trippiest, yet. Benedict Cumberbatch plays “Doctor Strange” in a visually spectacular origin story about Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme.

Too loud. Too long. Too strange. But entertaining.

While you may not be able to make heads or tails out of its plot about mysticism and treachery in multiple dimensions, there’s no denying that this well acted adventure is an involving mess.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) ALLIED (R)

In the WWII romantic drama “Allied,” Brad Pitt plays a Canadian intelligence officer who falls in love with a French Resistance fighter, played by Marion Cotillard, who may or may not be a Nazi spy.

Bland to a fault.

In spite of the terrific production values and top-notch stars, “Allied” is a modest WWII romantic drama that never quite generates enough heat to make what it obviously wants to be, another “Casablanca.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) RULES DON'T APPLY (PG-13)

In Warren Beatty’s longtime pet project “Rules Don’t Apply," he plays reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and Lily Collins and Alden Ehrenreich portray an actress and driver who have a forbidden romance under the eccentric Hughes’ nose.

Messy.

While it has effective moments, the overlong comedy’s choppy approach works against it.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

