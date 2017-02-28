Several rounds of gunfire set off 71 Highway homicide investigation where man was found dead in truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man died Tuesday night when he was found shot on 71-Highway at 39th Street.

UPDATE: Dispatch confirms the shooting victim on Hwy 71 has died. — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) March 1, 2017

Update: Police cars at the scene have dwindled. Detectives remain focused on the pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/IWmSUkvWUE — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) March 1, 2017

The victim was found in a truck on a ramp from northbound 71 Highway to 39th Street. The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. when shot spotter signaled that several shots had been fired. Officers worked Tuesday night, combing the exit ramp and highway for evidence, including any debris or shell casings. No suspect information has been released yet.

While it's too early for police to identify the victim, a woman at the scene spoke to FOX 4 off-camera. She was very upset because she says the victim is her boyfriend. She says he's 36-years-old, and was supposed to celebrate his birthday in two weeks. He has three daughters, ages three, six and 14 years old.

She said he's originally from Omaha but moved to the Kansas City area a few years ago.

"He was a loving person. I am devastated and I have no idea why anyone would want to do this to him," she said.

Traffic headed northbound on 71 is backing up to about 55th Street as police work inside the investigation perimeter; the highway's northbound lanes are currently closed.

One driver caught in the backup decried another violent event on 71.

"I mean, it’s crazy because I’ve seen several cars and too much shooting going on on the highway. It’s dangerous," said Robin. "It’s a big concern. You don’t know if you’re going to make it back home. That’s dangerous, especially on the highway, you don’t know if a bullet is going to fly and hit you. You just don’t know. It’s just sad."

Call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 if you have any information that could help police find the gunman.