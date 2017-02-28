× Chiefs release running back Jamaal Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that they have released running back Jamaal Charles.

The Chiefs issued the following statements regarding Charles’ release:

“On behalf of my family and the entire Kansas City Chiefs team, I’d like to thank Jamaal Charles for his contributions and dedication over the last nine seasons,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Jamaal has been one of the most prolific players in our organization’s history, and I have an enormous amount of respect for what he has accomplished. He’ll always be a part of the Chiefs family, and we’ll be ready to honor him for his outstanding playing career when the time is right.”

“I have a great deal of admiration for Jamaal Charles, his toughness, and what he’s been able to achieve in his time in Kansas City,” General Manager John Dorsey said. “These decisions are never easy, but we felt it was in the best interests of the club to move on at this time. We wish Jamaal and his family the best of luck in their next step.”

“I’ve been privileged to work with a lot of talented players over the years, and Jamaal Charles ranks up there with the great ones,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “I appreciate the way he came to work every day, he gave us everything he had day-in and day-out. I’ve said it before, I think he’s a future Hall of Famer.”

The four-time Pro Bowl running back was the team’s all-time leader with 7,260 rushing yards.

Charles tore his ACL in week 5 of the 2015 season and struggled to fully recover during the 2016 season. Overall he carried the ball 12 times for 40 yards in three games, scoring one touchdown. Charles was most recently active on October 23, but only had one carry against the New Orleans Saints.

Charles officially joined the Chiefs after he was selected as the first of three third-round (73rd overall) selections in the 2008 NFL Draft.

On the same day, the Chiefs reported signed safety Eric Berry to a 6-year $78-million deal.

Thank you @jcharles25 for how you represented #ChiefsKingdom on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/wEdFNiJfIh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2017