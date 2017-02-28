Spice up your meat with a Cajun spice rub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Spice up your usual grilled chicken or shrimp with a kick of Cajun! Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert joined Abby Eden and Mark Alford again to show us how easy this Cajun rub is to make. Dave also has new food blogs up, click here to check them out.

Cajun Spice Rub

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano

1 1/4 teaspoons dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

Stir together all ingredients until evenly blended. Store in an airtight container.

Blackened Chicken with Cajun Rub

Ingredients:

Prepared Cajun Rub

2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 teaspoon olive oil

Directions:

Coat both side of chicken breasts with olive oil. Apply Cajun Rub liberally to breasts.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Lightly grease or spray baking sheet. Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat until pan begins to smoke.

Place the chicken in the hot pan. Cook for one minute. Turn and cook one minute more on other side.

Place the breasts on the baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven about five minutes or until juices run clear

Tips for making red beans and rice from Dave

