Police investigating deadly shooting where victim was found on 71 Highway exit ramp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say that one person initially suffered critical injuries in a shooting on Tuesday night, and dispatchers say that victim has died.

UPDATE: Dispatch confirms the shooting victim on Hwy 71 has died. — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) March 1, 2017

Update: Police cars at the scene have dwindled. Detectives remain focused on the pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/IWmSUkvWUE — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) March 1, 2017

The victim was found in a truck on a ramp from northbound 71 Highway to 39th Street. The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. when shot spotter signaled that several shots had been fired. Officers are now combing the exit ramp and highway for evidence, including any debris or shell casings. No suspect information has been released yet.

Right now it’s unclear if the victim was in a vehicle when the shooting happened, but there is a yellow truck taped off with a door open alongside the highway.

Traffic headed northbound on 71 is backing up to about 55th Street as police work inside the investigation perimeter; the highway’s northbound lanes are currently closed.

One driver caught in the backup decried another violent event on 71.

“I mean, it’s crazy because I’ve seen several cars and too much shooting going on on the highway. It’s dangerous,” said Robin. “It’s a big concern. You don’t know if you’re going to make it back home. That’s dangerous, especially on the highway, you don’t know if a bullet is going to fly and hit you. You just don’t know. It’s just sad.”

