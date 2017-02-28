Wife of man killed at Olathe bar and grill surrounded by family at his funeral in India

HYDERABAD, India — Hundreds of grieving family and friends have tearfully mourned a 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown days after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar.

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s parents, Madhusudhan Rao and Vardhini, as his body was cremated Tuesday in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Losing a young family member is an unbearable pain, said P. L. Narayana, his uncle.

Kuchibhotla’s body reached Hyderabad from Newark, N.J., on Monday night.

Witnesses say the gunman yelled at Kuchibhotla and his friend to “get out of my country” and opened fire. Kuchibhotla was killed and his friend and another bar patron were injured.

Federal investigators looking into deadly Austins Bar and Grill shooting as a possible hate crime

Adam Purinton of Olathe, Kansas, remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges. He made his first appearance in court Monday.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for each of the shooting victims:

Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani

Ian Grillot

