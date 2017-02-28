Wife of man killed at Olathe bar and grill surrounded by family at his funeral in India

Sunayana Dumala (C), wife of killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the US state of Kansas, is consoled by family members prior to performing the last rites at his funeral in Hyderabad on February 28, 2017. Thousands of Indians visit the United States every year for work or study, and the killing of 32-year-old engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a Kansas bar last week has caused shockwaves around the country. / AFP / NOAH SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)

HYDERABAD, India — Hundreds of grieving family and friends have tearfully mourned a 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown days after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar.

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s parents, Madhusudhan Rao and Vardhini, as his body was cremated Tuesday in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Losing a young family member is an unbearable pain, said P. L. Narayana, his uncle.

Kuchibhotla’s body reached Hyderabad from Newark, N.J., on Monday night.

Witnesses say the gunman yelled at Kuchibhotla and his friend to “get out of my country” and opened fire. Kuchibhotla was killed and his friend and another bar patron were injured.

Federal investigators looking into deadly Austins Bar and Grill shooting as a possible hate crime

Adam Purinton of Olathe, Kansas, remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges. He made his first appearance in court Monday.

