46 chihuahuas taken in by Great Plains SPCA now looking for homes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence resident surrendered nearly four dozen chihuahuas and three cats to Great Plains SPCA, and they’re now looking for forever homes.

In total, 46 dogs consisting of chihuahuas, chihuahua mixes, and possibly Pomeranian mixes were removed from the woman’s home, along with three cats. These animals were overcrowded, but authorities believe the woman did her best to care for them, but simply took in too many animals.

Great Plains SPCA said there are a few with some treatable skin and dental conditions, but overall the animals are in relatively good health.

The animals will be treated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped and most should be ready for adoption within a few days.

25 dogs have been transferred to the Great Plains Merriam location.

Deena Miller with the Great Plains SPCA Intake Department said the organization is optimistic that the dogs will find homes, considering that they’re in fairly good health, and that small dogs typically find homes quickly.

These dogs like go for around $300.

So if you’re interested in taking home one of these little guys, don’t wait! Call Great Plains SPCA in Independence at (913) 808-3370, or the Merriam location at (913) 808-3335