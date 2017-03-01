At least one death blamed on severe weather that swept through rural Southeast Missouri

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — One death has been confirmed after an apparent tornado swept across a rural area of southeast Missouri.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz says one person was killed and eight to 10 homes near the town of Perryville were badly damaged when the storm hit around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Several cars and trucks were blown off of Interstate 55.

Search and rescue crews were going door-to-door to check on people in the area where homes were damaged, and were searching for anyone who may have been injured on the interstate.

Kutz says emergency management officials in the county aren’t certain it was a tornado, but Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says in a statement that there are confirmed reports of a tornado.

Kutz had no details about the person who was killed.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter for storm victims in Perryville, about 80 miles south of St. Louis.