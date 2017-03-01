British boy battling cancer in KC allowed to stay in US until treatment is complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas Secretary of State's Office confirmed Wednesday that Alexander Goodwin will be able to stay in Kansas City for the duration of his cancer treatments.

The little boy is from England. He and his family came to the University of Kansas Hospital and Children's Mercy several months ago so he could received a specialized cancer treatment. Doctors had to remove his entire femur and all the muscles and tendons around it. His treatments are scheduled to last until June.

Last week, the Goodwin's announced Alex's immigration status only allows him to stay until April.

Kris Kobach's office says the secretary of state made some phone calls and spoke to the department of homeland security. His office says that the issue is taken care of, and Alex and his family will be able to stay in the metro until the treatments end.