Charity auction for rare whiskey fetches thousands for KC Community Gardens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fancy yourself a connoisseur of fine whiskeys?

Kansas City Community Gardens (KCCG), a local nonprofit, auctioned off one of two hundred rare whiskeys released by the O.F.C. Distillery, a National Historic Landmark now known as Buffalo Trace Distillery.

The auction ended Wednesday with a final bid reaching $5,250 from a bidder in Indiana. That’s quite a steal considering other bottles have been valued at $10,000.

The 1982 vintage bourbon comes in a hand-cut crystal bottle.

KCCC received number 35 of 50 of the 1982 Vintage O.F.C. bourbon bottles. Historical events from 1982 are detailed on the back of the bottle and on the commemorative keepsakes.

All proceeds will go to benefit KCCG, an organization battling food-insecurity by teaching KC residents how to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables.

The organization has almost 500 garden sites around the Kansas City area.