Deadly rollover crash on I-49 near Harrisonville claims life of Belton woman

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Southbound lanes of I-49 were closed Wednesday afternoon just north of Harrisonville due to a deadly rollover accident.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report says that 24-year-old Haley McDonald of Belton was killed in the crash. Two boys who are 3 years old and younger were both buckled up in their Jeep and weren’t seriously hurt.

The driver of another car involved, 27-year-old Nathan Varner of Eagan, Minnesota, was hurt and life-flighted to Research Medical Center. His injuries are listed in the report as “moderate,” his specific injuries aren’t listed.

The crash report says that as McDonald was driving, she overtook and hit the rear of Eagan’s car and both traveled off of the right side of the interstate and overturned. She was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, she wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to the report. Her next of kin has been notified.

While the boys don’t have any listed injuries, the report does say they were taken to Children’s Mercy for evaluation.