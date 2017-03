× Deadly rollover crash on I-49 near Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Southbound lanes of I-49 are closed Wednesday afternoon just north of Harrisonville due to a fatal rollover accident. FOX 4 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as we are able.

Check back to fox4kc.com, our Facebook page (facebook/fox4kc) and our newscasts for updated information and pictures from the area.