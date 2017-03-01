Dozens of constructions companies participate in Kansas City career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some metro high school students said they are ditching the traditional post-college plan of going to a four year college and instead learning a skilled trade. Dozens of students came out to the construction career fair on Tuesday at Metropolitan Community College.

"Anything just to stay away from the college debt and all that and just get a head start on everything," said Dalton Self, a student at Raytown HIgh School.

Self said his parents support him skipping college since he has a game plan.

"Everybody is talking about now you have to go to college and you don't really have to go to college," he said. "The same people are getting the same stuff and they are going to be in the hole and I am already going to be four years into my career."

Aaron Smith, with the Independence School District, said more and more students are interested in learning a skilled trade. He said with the widened skills trade gap, now is perfect timing.

"It's a massive shortage of workers who are necessary to make everything work and to make it flow and function properly and yet we just don't have them," Smith said.

Self said for him, construction is a perfect fit.

"Something fun, new everyday, not just sitting in a chair," he said.

More than 35 companies came out to the career fair.